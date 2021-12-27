Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGLS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $27.26 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

