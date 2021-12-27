Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 85.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of HVT opened at $30.51 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $543.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

