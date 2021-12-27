-$0.08 EPS Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.54 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 1,948,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 339,900 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $649,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 419,061 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

