GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Progressive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,460 shares of company stock worth $6,865,277 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $101.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.