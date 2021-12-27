GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $90.71 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $122.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.32.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.