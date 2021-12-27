GWM Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.81.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 2.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.