GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 671 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 576.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 58,227 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.99. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,150 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.