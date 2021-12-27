Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.10.

Shares of PKG opened at $131.30 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.37 and a 200-day moving average of $138.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

