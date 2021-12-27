Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

