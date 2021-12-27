Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after buying an additional 84,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP stock opened at $163.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $166.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

