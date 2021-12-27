Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRVR. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 86.7% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRVR stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79.

