Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $180.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.33. Lear Co. has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

