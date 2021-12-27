Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total value of $565,953.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,866 shares of company stock worth $9,234,369 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $200.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.66 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.43.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

