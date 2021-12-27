Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Unum Group worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

UNM stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

