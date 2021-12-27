Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,534 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $8,167,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 122,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $563,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $118.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.54. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $119.36.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

