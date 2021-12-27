Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,092 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 103,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAL opened at $22.71 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

