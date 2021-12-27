Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 7,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $87.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

