Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEJ. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 223.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,460,000 after purchasing an additional 508,311 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $48.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

