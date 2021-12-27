CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. CEVA posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEVA. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth $977,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -341.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

