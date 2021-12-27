Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 583 Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Shares of WFH opened at $75.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.06. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24.

