Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 137.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.41% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,392,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 133,826 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $30.64 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07.

