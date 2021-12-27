Strs Ohio Invests $199,000 in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after purchasing an additional 89,423 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after purchasing an additional 68,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 156,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,311. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEAS opened at $66.91 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.97.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.