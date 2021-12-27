M&T Bank Corp Sells 381 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 335,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director Gary E. Mccullough bought 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMC opened at $35.08 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

