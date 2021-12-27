M&T Bank Corp Acquires 499 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EQNR stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

