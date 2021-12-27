Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stake Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 18.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

