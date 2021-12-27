Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $289.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.76 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

