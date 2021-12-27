2,227 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 72,007 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics stock opened at $278.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.12.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.54.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,250,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

