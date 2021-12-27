2,227 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 72,007 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Synaptics stock opened at $278.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.12.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.54.
In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,250,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
