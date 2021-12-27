Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,593 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

