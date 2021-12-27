Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.14% of Cumulus Media worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 14.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $11.00 on Monday. Cumulus Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $225.53 million, a PE ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.