Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $433,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

SYY stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average is $76.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

