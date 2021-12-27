Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDG opened at $628.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $621.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.72.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

