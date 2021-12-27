Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE opened at $129.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

