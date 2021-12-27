Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $369,000 Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $94.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

