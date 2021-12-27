Signaturefd LLC Sells 268 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PetroChina by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PetroChina by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PTR opened at $44.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR).

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.