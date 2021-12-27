Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 23.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,898,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,300,000 after buying an additional 1,496,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 28.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,253,000 after buying an additional 773,166 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 107.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,111,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 1,609,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 36.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 561,145 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter worth about $4,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

NYSE ENIC opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENIC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.