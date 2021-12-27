Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 22,768 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of KIM opened at $23.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.