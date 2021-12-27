Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Energizer worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

ENR opened at $38.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.