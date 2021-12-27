Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,111 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,801,000 after acquiring an additional 623,591 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

