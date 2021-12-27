Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYCR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.54.

PYCR opened at $29.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.41. Paycor HCM Inc has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

