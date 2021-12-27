Signaturefd LLC Has $59,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 212,865 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cameco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,370,000 after buying an additional 263,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after buying an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of CCJ opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -317.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s payout ratio is -85.70%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.