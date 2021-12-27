M&T Bank Corp Has $422,000 Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Century Communities by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 630,372 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 110,187 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE:CCS opened at $79.51 on Monday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.