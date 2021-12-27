Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 0.47. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.