Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

MCY stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

