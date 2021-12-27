Head to Head Analysis: Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) & Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Westpac Banking has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Westpac Banking and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westpac Banking 0 4 0 0 2.00 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus target price of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.25%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Westpac Banking.

Dividends

Westpac Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Profitability

This table compares Westpac Banking and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Westpac Banking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westpac Banking and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westpac Banking $24.66 billion 2.29 $4.11 billion N/A N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.38 $6.47 billion N/A N/A

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westpac Banking.

Summary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia beats Westpac Banking on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St. George, BankSA, Bank of Melbourne and RAMS brands. The Business Bank segment involves in sales and customer service of small-to-medium enterprise, commercial and agribusiness customers under the Westpac, St.George, Bank of Melbourne and BankSA brands. The BT Financial Group (Australia) segment manages wealth and insurance division. The Westpac Institutional Bank segment delivers a range of financial services to commercial, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The Westpac New Zealand segment comprises sales and service of banking, wealth and insurance products for consumer, business and institutional customers. The Group Businesses segment is responsible for the management of the Group’s balance sheet, group technology which includes functions for the Australian businesses and core support which covers functions perform

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and

