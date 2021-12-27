North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NOA opened at C$18.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$525.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$11.48 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.60.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$202,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,096,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,503,291.39.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.