Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 160.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 94.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 94,516 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

