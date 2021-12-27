WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $360,000 Stock Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of Northwest Pipe worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 71.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 13.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 4,713 shares of company stock valued at $141,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $297.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.37. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

