RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RLI were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 7.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 301.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 348,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $109.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.67.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

