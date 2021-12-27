WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $394,000 Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $136.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.79. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.68 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

