WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,278 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,111 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.15% of BCB Bancorp worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $209,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $455,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCBP opened at $15.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $265.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 2,500 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 2,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,200 shares of company stock worth $136,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

